GFA not responsible for investing in pitches - Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh

Chairman of the Club Licensing Board, Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh has explained that the current state of pitches in Ghana cannot be blamed on the Gana Football Association (GFA).

This follows the recent outcry by football fans about the poor state of pitches used for various domestic competitions in Ghana.

However, in contrast to the complaints received by the GFA, Kwame Baah-Nuakoh says it is the sole responsibility of the clubs to improve pitches to reach the required standards.

According to him, the Club Licensing Board have worked diligently to ensure these clubs improve the pitches they adopt for their matches in their respective competitions.

“When it comes to pitches, it’s all about investment. The GFA is not responsible for the pitches, it’s the clubs," he told Citi Sports in an interview.

"The clubs are responsible for deciding which pitch they want to move [to]. Over the years, the Club Licensing Board has been trying to encourage clubs to maintain and improve [pitches].

"You cannot tell me that there is a venue in the Premier League which has not seen any improvement since club licensing [started]. It might not be up to the standard that you see in Morocco but there is not a single venue in Ghana that has not seen any changes," he added.

The Ghana Premier League is set to begin on September 155 at the various match centres.