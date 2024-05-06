GFA offers condolences to late Black Stars trainer Ricky Roy's family

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has offered its sincere condolences to the wife of the late Black Stars fitness trainer, Ricky Roy, following his sudden passing after a brief illness.

A delegation from the GFA, led by Director of Marketing Jamil Maraby, visited the grieving widow to convey their sympathies and provide support during this challenging period.

Among the members of the delegation were notable figures from the Black Stars team, including team manager Ameenu Shardow, goalkeeper’s trainer Fatau Dauda, Communications Director Henry Asante Twum, and Physiotherapist Samuel Kwame Ankomah, among others.

Ricky Roy's unexpected demise has left a void in the football community, with his contributions to the Black Stars and his dedication to fitness training deeply cherished and remembered by all who had the privilege of working with him.

During the visit, the delegation extended their condolences to the widow and offered words of comfort and support to assist her during the grieving process.

The widow's family, in response, informed the delegation that details regarding the one-week commemoration would be announced at a later date.

As the football fraternity mourns the loss of Ricky Roy, his memory will endure through the lasting impact he made on Ghanaian football, and his legacy will be forever honoured by those who knew him.