GFA offices were locked up to prevent ballot paper theft, not to swerve injunction-Naa Odofoley

Member of the Normalisation Committee, Madam Naa Odofoley Nortey has revealed that the closure of the FA secretariat last week, was not to avoid an injunction ahead of the elections.

According to the astute lawyer, the Football Association had to lock the offices to ensure ballot papers were protected before last week's election.

A bailiff and a security personnel were sighted at the premises of the FA last week, ready to hand the NC an injunction.

But with the FA secretariat locked, the bailiff had to leave without serving the Normalisation Committee.

“What they didn’t realise was that the security at the FA had been tightened because we had our ballot papers, we had security items in there to the run up to the elections,” she said on Citi TV's Face to Face.

“I don’t want anybody breaking in there, we needed to know who was coming in at that point because we were at the same time storing ballot papers. Anybody who knows the FA, knows that we don’t meet in the NC. It was a wednesday and the NC doesn’t meet on Wednesday. It was a big joke to me trying to meet us there [GFA office].”