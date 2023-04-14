GFA official Oduro Sarfo clarifies his comments on ex-footballers and education

Ghana Football Association Executive Council member Nana Oduro Sarfo has been in the headlines recently for his comments on ex-footballers and football administration in Ghana.

Sarfo had earlier advised that education should be a priority for those willing to occupy roles in football administration, following Stephen Appiah's advocacy for former players to be recognized for leadership roles.

In a recent interview with Onua FM, Sarfo said, “Samuel Eto’o is the FA president for Cameroon. He needed to go to school so he can better himself academically. He joined associations that are affiliated with their FA before making plans to contest. If Stephen Appiah wants to play a key role or wants to lead the GFA, he needs to have better academic knowledge and certificates.”

However, Sarfo's comments were criticized by Ghanaians who felt they were disrespectful to Stephen Appiah and other ex-footballers. In response, Sarfo blamed journalists for misinterpreting his words.

“I’m extremely disappointed with the way journalists in the country have been able to misinterpret what I said. I didn’t say anything to disrespect Stephen Appiah," he told Happy FM.

"Speaking on running the administration of football by ex-players, I just advised that they undergo training to acquire the necessary knowledge to run affairs when they are in charge. Are these comments disrespectful? The comments were wrongly reported."

Sarfo also clarified that he had not even heard Appiah's interview, and that his response was not meant to disrespect him. Sarfo believes that ex-footballers who aspire to hold leadership positions in football administration should first acquire the necessary knowledge through training.