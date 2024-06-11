GFA officials attend CAF Governance Workshop in Ethiopia

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo, and the Association's Chief Finance Officer (CFO), Collins Dei, attended the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Governance Workshop held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from June 7th to June 9th, 2024.

The workshop was designed to enhance governance and financial best practices among CAF Member Associations. It brought together General Secretaries and Finance Directors from various associations, providing a platform for collaborative learning aimed at improving governance standards across the continent.

The participation of the GFA’s top officials underscores their commitment to adopting and implementing global best practices in governance and financial management.

This aligns with the strategic vision of CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, who has prioritized governance and ethical standards within Africa’s football associations since taking office.

The workshop featured interactive sessions on various aspects of governance and financial management. Participants discussed challenges and solutions, shared best practices, and developed strategies to enhance their respective associations' governance frameworks. The goal was to foster a unified effort towards achieving excellence in football administration across Africa.

Prosper Harrison Addo expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to participate in the event, stating, "The CAF Governance Workshop has been instrumental in providing us with the tools and knowledge necessary to enhance our governance practices. It is imperative that we continue to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability within the GFA."

The outcomes of the workshop are expected to have a lasting impact on the governance structures of the participating associations. By encouraging a culture of transparency and accountability, the associations can better serve their stakeholders and contribute to the overall development of football in Africa.

As the GFA continues to implement the insights gained from the workshop, it reaffirms its dedication to promoting good governance and ethical standards in the administration of football in Ghana.