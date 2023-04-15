GFA orders clubs to observe a minute silence for the late referee TRK Atiffu

The Ghana Football Association has ordered all football clubs in the country to observe a minute silence in honour of referee TRK Atiffu who passed away on Friday.

The retired FIFA referee passed away after he was involved in an accident.

A statement on the FA's website reads: "The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has requested for a minute’s silence in honour of the departed Referee TRK Atiffu ahead of all weekend matches.

"The late Attiffu was the National Technical Instructor of the GFA and RAG before his sudden demise on Friday, April 14,2023.

"According to a communique from the GFA, a minutes silence should be observed at all betPawa Premier matchday 26 games and Access Bank Division League Matchweek 23 games before kick off.

"Similarly, all RFA 2nd Division League, 3rd Division League & Juvenile League matches to be played this weekend will also symbolically honour the late Atiffu."

Atifu was a highly respected figure in the world of football refereeing, having officiated numerous high-profile matches both locally and internationally.

He was considered one of the most experienced referees in Africa at the time of his retirement, having overseen matches in various competitions including the African Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In addition to his refereeing career, Atifu was also a FIFA instructor, mentoring and training young referees to become successful in their own careers.