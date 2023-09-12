GFA organises workshop for clubs Communication Directors and VMOs ahead of new season

The Ghana Football Association through its Ghana Football School held a successful course for Communications Directors and Venue Media Officers ahead of the commencement of the new season.

The media officers of the various Ghana Premier League clubs as well as the Women's League teams were taken through engaging lectures by former GFA Communications Director, Ibrahim Sannie Daara and Neil Amstrong Mortagbe, formerly of Hearts of Oak.

Sannie Daara explained in details the role of the various stakeholders during match days and how the media officers and the VMOs can work together to give the audience the best matchday experience.

Mr. Neil Armstrong Mortagbe also urged the Club Media Officers and the VMOs improve the brands of their respective Clubs and venues.

He further espoused on how Media Officers can help clubs and the GFA to manage its sponsorships and partnerships.

After the Q& A session, the participants were presented with Certificates for fully completing the GFA Football in Communications Course.

The GFA will organise another Course on Tuesday, September 12 with Division One League Communications Directors and Venue Media Officers. The workshop is aimed at taking the Media Officers through the Standards of Matchday Media Operations as well as other media functions at their respective match venues.