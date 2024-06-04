GFA partners with Radio Univers to promote women's football festival

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and campus radio station Radio Univers (105.7FM) have joined forces to promote the upcoming Women's Football Festival at the University of Ghana stadium in Legon this Saturday, June 8th.

Radio Univers, which serves the university community and surrounding areas, is a strong supporter of women's empowerment and gender inclusivity.

The station has agreed to leverage its sports shows and other programming to build excitement for the two marquee women's cup final matches taking place.

The festival will feature the Women's FA Cup Final between Army Ladies and Police Ladies at 4:00 pm, followed by the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League final between Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies at 7:00 pm.

Both matches are free and open to the public, capping off what has been a groundbreaking season for women's football in Ghana.