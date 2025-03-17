GFA pays courtesy call on SWAG, calls for fair and balanced reportage

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, along with members of the Executive Council (EXCO) and Regional Football Association (RFA) chairmen, paid a courtesy visit to the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), on Monday March 17, 2025.

The heart-warming visit is aimed at improving the relationship between the GFA and the media, particularly sports journalists, and to recognise the crucial role SWAG plays in the promotion of football in the country.

While commending SWAG for their dedication to promoting sports, President Kurt Simeon-Okraku also implored the sports media to remain fair and balanced in their reportage and dealings with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

He acknowledged the critical role the media plays in shaping public perception and supporting football development but emphasised the importance of accurate and objective reporting.

President Simeon-Okraku encouraged sports journalists to continue promoting the positive strides made by the GFA, while also holding the Association accountable in a fair manner. He stressed that constructive criticism is vital for the growth of football, but it must be done with fairness and a commitment to professionalism.

President Okraku also used the opportunity to discuss key policies and developmental programs undertaken by the GFA to elevate football standards, which include infrastructural improvements, youth football development, and efforts to enhance women’s football.

SWAG President, Kwabena Yeboah welcomed the GFA delegation and reaffirmed their commitment to working with the governing body to support football development.

The leadership SWAG including General Secretary Charles Osei Asibey, pledged to work closely with the Football Association while maintaining their crucial role as the fourth estate of the realm.

The visit marks an important step in enhancing the working relationship between the GFA and the sports media, ensuring that the progress of football in Ghana is well-documented and supported by journalists across the nation.