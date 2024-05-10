GFA pays glowing tribute to colts football icon Saani Dendem

The Ghana Football Association has paid tribute to the late grassroots football legend, Saani Dendem, who passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

The man known for his immense contribution to juvenile football in the country died after battling a short illness.

The football community in Ghana has been mourning since the news of his passing broke, with many paying tribute to the legend on social media.

He is credited for unearthing several top Ghanaian footballers, including the famous Bashiru Gambo and Prince Polley.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of Saani Mohammed (popularly known as Sani Dendem) whose passion and dedication to grassroots football inspired countless players. His legacy will forever live on in the hearts of those he touched and in the history of Ghana Football. May his soul Rest in Peace," wrote GFA on social media.

Saani Dendem, known in real life as Saani Mohammed, was also the founder and owner of lower-tier side Anokye Stars.