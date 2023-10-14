GFA postpones clash between Heart of Lions and Hearts of Oak amidst Volta dam spillage

Ghana Football Association (GFA) has postponed the highly anticipated match day five encounter between Heart of Lions and Hearts of Oak.

The decision comes in the wake of the recent spillage of the Volta Dam, which has significantly impacted the host town of Sogakope, home to the Ghana Premier League side Heart of Lions.

The GFA, in a display of responsibility and concern for the safety of all stakeholders, has assured that they are closely monitoring the situation. They have also pledged to announce a rescheduled date for the fixture in due course, reaffirming the league's unwavering commitment to the well-being of all involved.

Since their return to the Ghana Premier League, Heart of Lions has played four matches in the 2023/24 football season. However, the team has faced challenges in securing a victory, with all four games ending in draws.

Currently, Heart of Lions occupies the 13th spot on the league table with four points, showing their determination to improve as the season progresses.

As both fans and teams eagerly await the rescheduled match between Heart of Lions and Hearts of Oak, the GFA's decision emphasises that safety remains paramount in sports, even in the face of highly anticipated clashes.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak have only secured a win in their four matches and aim to bounce back in their next fixture.