GFA Presidency: Alhaji Grunsah rescinds decision to contest position

President and bankroller of King Faisal Football club Alhaji Grunsah has rescinded his decision to contest for the Ghana Football Association Presidency.

Alhaji Grunsah who is an astute football administrator some weeks back announced his decision to contest for the position but after some consultations with family and members in the football fraternity he has withdrawn from the race.

'I have withdrawn from the GFA presidential race, I will no longer contest for the position.'', he said on Asempa FM

The roadmap for the elections is yet to be announced by the Normalisation Committee.

The Normalisation Committee has announced they will serve as the election committee for the actions.

Some hopefuls such as George Afriyie, Wilfred Osei Palmer, Kurt Okraku and Dr Tony Aubynn have publicly declared their contention to contest the seat