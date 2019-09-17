GFA Presidency: Dr Toni Aubynn picks nomination form

GHANAsoccernet can confirm that Board chair of Medeama Sporting Club, Dr Toni Aubynn has picked up his nomination form to contest for the vacant Ghana Football Association Presidential position.

Dr Aubynn picked his form at the Ghana Football Association secretariat on Tuesday.

He supports the idea of aspirants who want to contest Ghana Football Association elections to go through integrity test.

Aubynn and his campaign team are expected to submit their form by close of work on Friday to the Elections Committee.

The former Minerals Commission boss is among a number of aspirants who have picked up forms to contest for the vacant position.

Vetting for the qualified candidates is scheduled for September 26 to October 1 with the elections slated for October 25th, 2019 in Accra.