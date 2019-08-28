GFA Presidency: My limited education won’t affect Presidential ambitions – Alhaji Grunzah

President for division one side King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grunsah says his limited or perceived lack of formal education should not in any way affect his chances of becoming the next Ghana Football Association President.

According to Grunsah, many people in Ghana have erroneously equated speaking fluent English to being a good administrator.

Grunsah also cited current CAF boss Ahmad Ahmad as a fine example of someone who is not fluent in English but has risen to the highest position of CAF President.

“It is not true that I haven’t been to school. I went to an Arabic school. In any well-organized meeting, there are supposed to be translators who don’t speak either French or English or whatever language is being used at the forum. Former CAG President IssaHayatou doesn’t speak fluent English, current CAF boss Ahmad Ahmad doesn’t speak fluent English but they are running affairs. In fact I speak better English than Hayatou and Ahmad. This is why I am calling on delegates who are going to vote to consider me for the top job,” Grunsah said to reporters in Kumasi over the weekend.

Alhaji Grunsah has never hidden intentions to run for the highest office in the GFA and with elections coming up in the next few weeks, he intends to intensify his campaign.

In a recent interview, the controversial and outspoken football administrator said demise of the Kwesi Nynatakyi-led GFA was largely because of the selective justice, nepotism and cronyism that became a daily routine getting to the tail-end of his 13 year tenure in office.

Speaking on Accra based Asempa FM, Grunsah said, “I have not given up on my dreams of leading the FA, and I assure you that I will contest the upcoming elections. I want to lead with truth and equality. I will not shield or condone wrongdoing because the perpetrators are my friends,” he said.

According to Alhaji Grunsah whose clubs help churn out fine footballers such as Osei Kuffuor, there is finally some clarity regarding the future of Ghana Football following their (football administrators) meeting with the Normalisation Committee.

On September 5, club administrators will go an Extraordinary Congress to either adopt or rejxt some proposed changes that theNormalisation Committee deems imperative for the reformation of Ghana football.

That Congress will to a large extent pave the way forward for the NC to start the process of handing over the running of football to the main actors, often referred to as ‘football people’.

Part of that roadmap includes the organisation of elections to find a successor for Kwesi Nyantakyi after the former CAF Vice President was forced to resign in the midst of the Number 12 documentary which revealed widespread corruption in the Ghanaian game.

Source: The Finder