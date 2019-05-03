GFA President hopeful George Afriyie accuses NC for recent violence at match centers

GFA President hopeful George Afriyie has blamed the Normalisation Committee for the recent violence at match centers in the Special Competition.

According to the owner of Division One side Okyeman Planners, the Committee failed to set up a security committee to control act of violence on match days.

Recently Berekum Chelsea fans attacked two officials of Asante Kotoko, just days after supporters of Aduana Stars had descended of referee Emmanuel Eshun and his assistants in their fixture against Medeama.

“There has to be security arrangement for every competition organized in the country. At the start of this special competition the NC put up so many committees but failed to put a security committee in place," he said.

Both centers where violence erupted have been giving temporary bans including a Kotoko official, who fired warning shots ahead of their game against Berekum Chelsea.

Dr. Amo Sarpong, the Policy Analyst of the Porcupine Warriors was slapped with a three game ban.

George Afriyie, a former Vice President of the FA has stated his intentions of running for the Association's top job.