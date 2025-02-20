GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku arrives in Kumasi ahead of visits to Kotoko, Pooley's family Today

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku arrived in Kumasi on Thursday morning ahead of his visit to giants Asante Kotoko and family of deceased fan Nana Frimpong, better known as 'Pooley'.

The President is in the country's second largest city, Kumasi, to solidarize with Asante Kotoko in the wake of the unfortunate demise of passionate and devoted fan Pooley.

Mr Okraku will be at the club's secretariat to hold a meeting with the club's leadership at 13:00 GMT before joining the family of Pooley later today. H

This meeting forms part of strategic plans to improve security measures at the various venues following the tragic death of Kotoko fan Francis Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley.

President Kurt Okraku will also hold strategic closed door-meeting with top personalities in Kumasi during his stay in the Garden City.

Pooley met his untimely death after he was stabbed to death at Nana Kronmansah Park during the Matchday 19 game between Nsoatreman FC and Kotoko.

Following a joint statement from Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak demanding improved security measures, Mr Okraku held a meeting with two clubs on Monday at the headquarters of GFA in Accra.

Kurt Okraku has been holding meetings with various stakeholders since the regrettable incident in a bid to find lasting solution to the safety and security concerns raised in the aftermath of the sad incident.

He has already met Premier League Clubs, Match Commissioners and Ghana supporters Union aimed at addressing concerns over matchday security and the need for enhanced safety measures.