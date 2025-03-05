GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku, football family join Kotoko to mourn Nana Pooley on Thursday

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has arrived in Kumasi, where he will lead a high-powered delegation from the Ghana Football Association and the football fraternity to the funeral of devoted Asante Kotoko fan, Yaw Frimpong, better known as 'Nana Pooley'.

The President will attend the funeral, which takes place at the Heroes Park, Baba Yara Stadium, on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

He will lead, a high-powered delegation to the funeral of the passionate fan, and will be supported by members of the Executive Council, Regional Football Association Chairmen, Club Executives and officials from the GFA to show support and solidarity to Asante Kotoko during this difficult time.

It would be recalled that President Simeon-Okraku visited Asante Kotoko, the wife and family of the deceased fan last week in Kumasi, to show his support and that of the Football Association.

The funeral is expected to attract football administrators, supporters and enthusiasts from across the country, as we gather to mourn with Asante Kotoko and celebrate the life of a true loyal fan of the Porcupine Warriors in particular, and Ghana football in general.