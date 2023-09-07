GFA President Kurt Okraku applauds Asante Kotoko's quality squad during pre-season visit

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku paid a visit to the Asante Kotoko team at their pre-season training base in Beposo in the Ashanti region.

This visit occurred on Wednesday and was part of a broader trip to the region in preparation for Thursday's crucial AFCON qualification match between the Black Stars and the Central African Republic.

During his visit, Kurt Okraku expressed his unwavering belief in the high-quality players within the Asante Kotoko squad. He remarked, "I have no doubt about the level of quality that you have. If I want to mention names I will not finish. This team has high-quality players."

In addition to his praise for the team's talent, Kurt Okraku conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming season, emphasising the importance of winning matches to rekindle the passion and support of the fans. He stated, "I wish the team well this season, and I hope that you bring back the love. If you win today, tomorrow you win, you win the next day, the fans who are sleeping will be back alive to support. Once the fans are happy, they will return the favour."

This visit by Kurt Okraku is particularly noteworthy as it signifies a harmonious relationship between the Ghana Football Association and Asante Kotoko, dispelling earlier perceptions of discord during the tenure of Nana Yaw Amponsah as CEO of Kotoko.