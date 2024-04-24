GFA President Kurt Okraku boosts Dreams FC ahead of crucial Zamalek clash

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku has offered words of encouragement to Dreams FC ahead of their pivotal CAF Confederation Cup encounter against Zamalek.

Okraku, who maintains a close connection with the Ghanaian FA Cup champions as a member of their board of directors, is confident that the club can bring pride to the nation with their performance.

Dreams FC have surpassed expectations and is now aiming to break a 20-year drought by becoming the first Ghanaian club to reach the final of a CAF interclub competition.

Following a goalless draw in the first leg, Dreams FC will host Zamalek in Kumasi, where they boast an unbeaten record with three wins and a draw, instilling confidence in securing a victory.

Ahead of the crucial match, special guests Okraku and club president Jiji Alifo conveyed their blessings and words of encouragement to the team, as shared by the club on social media.

"This morning, the President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Kurt E. S Okraku, and the President of Dreams FC, Mr Jiji Alifo, conveyed their blessings and words of encouragement to the travelling Contingent in preparation for the Second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semi Finals against Zamalek in Kumasi on Sunday," the club shared.

Dreams FC will advance to the final with a victory, while a scoring draw will see Zamalek progress.