GFA President Kurt Okraku boosts Futsal Team ahead of AFCON campaign

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku on Wednesday visited the Futsal National Team before their departure to Rabat, Morocco, for the 2024 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on April 11, 2024.

Okraku's presence underscores his belief in the team's potential to excel in the continental championship.

He emphasised the importance of unity, positivity, and drawing inspiration from Ghana's success at the 2023 Africa Games.

Okraku urged the players to showcase their winning mentality and perform admirably in Morocco.

His visit demonstrates the FA's significant support for the upcoming tournament and serves as a morale boost for the players.

The Futsal team departed Accra for Rabat on April 3, 2024, allowing ample time for acclimatization and final preparations. In Group A, Ghana will compete against hosts Morocco, Angola, and Zambia.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals, with the top three securing qualification for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan.