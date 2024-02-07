GFA President Kurt Okraku calls for collective effort to improve Ghanaian football

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has acknowledged the failure of the Black Stars' AFCON 2023 campaign and called for collective efforts to improve the state of football in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi on Wednesday, Okraku took responsibility for the team's poor performance, which saw them eliminated from the group stage without winning a single match.

He emphasised the need for a unified approach to address the challenges facing Ghanaian football.

"We need the collective effort of all and sundry," Okraku said. "We take responsibility as leaders of the association, but we will count on the collective ideas to continue to transform the sport. The FA is very much committed to bringing back the lost glory and the passion of our people. All our publics must stand shoulder to shoulder with us. In good times and in bad times, we are ready to listen to the other minds. We have to let people speak to us and tell us what they think."

To address the issues plaguing the men's national team, the GFA plans to launch a 4-year strategy called the Men's Football Strategy, which is an extension of the GFA Football DNA.

This strategy has already been successfully implemented for women's football, resulting in Ghana's qualification for the Women's AFCON for the first time since 2018.

Okraku expressed his belief that the new strategy will help revitalize men's football in Ghana and restore the nation's passion for the sport. He encouraged all stakeholders to support the GFA in its efforts to improve football in the country.