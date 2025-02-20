GFA President Kurt Okraku calls for justice in Nana Pooley’s killing during Kotoko meeting

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, has made an emotional appeal for information to help identify the killer of Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley.

Meeting with Asante Kotoko for the first time since Pooley’s tragic death, Okraku urged eyewitnesses to come forward and assist in ensuring justice.

“When that tragic act occurred in Nsoatre, there was someone present with the person who took Nana Pooley’s life. That person must be honest with football and reveal the killer’s identity. It’s a painful moment, but also an opportunity to make a positive impact on our game,” he said.

Okraku acknowledged the challenges facing Ghanaian football but remained optimistic about change. “I have always said that the journey to transform our football is tough and rough, and right now, we are facing one of our toughest moments. But we will get through it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko have resumed training as the Ghana Premier League prepares for a possible return on March 1.

The league was suspended due to concerns over hooliganism, with Kotoko and Hearts of Oak leading calls for stricter measures to curb violence.

FA Cup matches are scheduled to go ahead this weekend as momentum builds toward the league’s resumption.