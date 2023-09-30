GFA President Kurt Okraku commends Medeama and Dreams FC for CAF success

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku extended his heartfelt congratulations to both Medeama SC and Dreams FC for their outstanding performances that led to qualification for the group stages of their respective CAF competitions.

In a post on Facebook, President Okraku expressed his joy and admiration for the remarkable achievements of these Ghanaian clubs.

He stated, "Congratulations to both Medeama SC and Dreams FC for qualifying to the group stage of their various CAF competitions. Ayekooo." This message of praise and encouragement highlights the significance of Medeama and Dreams FC's feats in Ghanaian football.

Okraku's acknowledgement is not only a testament to the hard work and dedication of the clubs but also a source of inspiration for aspiring footballers and enthusiasts across the nation.

Despite a 2-1 defeat in Conakry on Saturday, Medeama secured qualification with a 4-3 aggregate score. Their 3-1 victory in Cape Coast two weeks ago played a crucial role in their qualification for the CAF Champions League group stage.

This achievement marked a historic moment for Medeama, as they reached the group stage in their debut appearance in the competition.

Dreams FC also made Ghana proud by advancing to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup. They faced Sierra Leone's Kallon FC in Monrovia and secured a 1-1 draw. With a 3-2 aggregate score in their favour, Dreams FC's qualification to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage was secured.

Both Medeama and Dreams FC have now secured a place in what is often referred to as the "money zone" of the competitions, where they will face tougher opponents and have the opportunity to make their mark on the continental stage.