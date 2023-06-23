GFA President Kurt Okraku commissions borehole project at Bolgatanga Senior High School

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku on Friday commissioned the borehole project at Bolgatanga Senior High School.

The initiative aims to enhance domestic competition within the football ecosystem and is part of the Executive Council's efforts in this regard.

Several projects across various regions in Ghana, including Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Western, and Brong Ahafo, have already been completed and inaugurated under Okraku's leadership.

Accompanied by Vice President Mark Addo, Executive Council Member George Amoako, Yahaya Sadugu, Chairman of the Upper West Regional Football Association, and Alhaji Salifu Zida, Chairman of the Upper East Regional Football Association, President Okraku attended the commissioning ceremony held at the school's premises.

The Bolgatanga Senior High School Park, situated within the school compound, serves as a game centre for juvenile leagues in the Upper East Region.

The borehole project, funded entirely by proceeds from the FIFA Forward 1.0 program, will not only provide access to clean water for the school but also contribute to the improvement of domestic competitions in the area.

Furthermore, the school has generously donated land for the construction of the Winkogo artificial turf, which has also been commissioned.