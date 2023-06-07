GFA President Kurt Okraku congratulates Bofoakwa Tano on Premier League qualification

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Bofoakwa Tano for their qualification to the Premier League after a remarkable 16-year absence.

The Sunyani-based club secured their promotion by defeating Techiman Eleven Wonders in a crucial playoff final at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

In a letter addressed to Bofoakwa Tano, President Kurt Okraku expressed immense pleasure and warmest congratulations on their well-deserved promotion to the Ghana Premier League. He commended the club's dedication, perseverance, and unwavering spirit, highlighting that their hard work and commitment have finally paid off.

Okraku acknowledged the challenging and demanding journey to the Premier League, emphasising that Bofoakwa Tano's determination to succeed has been truly inspiring. The return of the club to the top flight of Ghana football holds significant importance, not only for Bofoakwa Tano but for the entire footballing community.

He praised the loyal supporters of Bofoakwa Tano, acknowledging their unwavering faith and dedication throughout the years, even during the most challenging times. He emphasized that this promotion is a testament to their loyalty and a moment they will cherish for a lifetime.

Okraku assured Bofoakwa Tano that the Ghana Football Association recognizes the magnitude of their accomplishment, as it showcases the strength and competitiveness of domestic leagues in the country. He encouraged the club to carry forward their values of fair play, respect, and sportsmanship as they embark on their new chapter in the Ghana Premier League.

Bofoakwa Tano have joinedKpando Heart of Lions and Nations FC as new teams for next season's league.