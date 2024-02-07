GFA President Kurt Okraku defends state of colts football, highlights growth and support

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, has strongly defended the state of colts football in Ghana, addressing critics and emphasising the positive strides made in the development of grassroots football.

In a media briefing in Kumasi, Okraku provided insights into the status of colts football, countering any notions of decline.

Okraku highlighted the widespread presence of colts football across all ten football regions in Ghana, citing specific numbers to illustrate its vitality. He stated, "In every region of this country, colts football is being played," and went on to specify the active colts clubs in various regions, including Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Central, Eastern, and Greater Accra.

Asserting the commitment of the GFA to support colts football, Okraku mentioned ongoing efforts to provide trophies and medals for leagues across the country. Additionally, he disclosed that the GFA has secured footballs amounting to $100,000 for distribution to colts clubs, demonstrating the association's dedication to nurturing talent at the grassroots level.

In the context of the GFA's broader initiatives and reflections on the state of football in Ghana, Okraku's statements aimed to dispel any skepticism surrounding colts football.

By showcasing the presence of colts football in various regions and announcing tangible support, the GFA is signaling its commitment to fostering the growth and development of young talent within the country.