GFA President Kurt Okraku emphasises unity in Ghanaian football

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has underscored the importance of unity within the football industry following the Elective Congress held in Tamale.

Okraku received a resounding vote of confidence to lead the country's football for another four years during the Congress.

The endorsement for Okraku's continued leadership came during the GFA Elective Congress held at the Global Dream Hotel in Tamale.

Okraku ran unopposed after George Afriyie was disqualified from the race. Out of the 124 eligible delegates, a total of 120 participated in the election.

The overwhelming support for Okraku was evident, as 117 delegates voted "YES" in favour of his continuation, while only three voted "NO."

George Afriyie, the former Vice President of the football association, had aspired to contest against Kurt Okraku but was disqualified by the Elections Committee for failing to provide the required number of signatures to support his candidacy.

In response to his resounding victory, President Okraku urged for unity within the football community and assured his commitment to involving the former vice president in the new administration.

He stated, "We can only build the Ghanaian game when we stay together. Everyone has a role to play in the game, including my brother, George Afriyie. I will reach out to George and bring him back home. So, George, wherever you are, we are one."

Okraku's call for unity reflects his vision for a collaborative effort to strengthen Ghanaian football and propel it to greater heights under his leadership.