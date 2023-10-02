GFA President Kurt Okraku encouraged to continue improving Ghana's football

Medeama coach Evans Adotey has praised Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku for his transformative leadership in Ghanaian football. However, he also urged Okraku to keep pushing for further improvements in the sport.

Okraku is set to be confirmed as GFA President for another four years at the upcoming GFA Elective Congress, as he is running unopposed.

Adotey commended Okraku's achievements during his tenure, stating, "You have created a good office as GFA boss, and your tenure has changed a lot of things in our game." He also emphasized the need for continued progress, saying, "If you are to stay in office for another term or more, we just want more for our game. You gave us a few encouraging words when you visited us in Cape Coast, and your rallying behind us is a great source of motivation for us, and we can only say thank you."

The coach's comments reflect the positive impact Okraku's leadership has had on Ghanaian football and the hope for continued development in the sport.

Adotey's remarks came as Okraku welcomed and congratulated Medeama upon their historic qualification for the CAF Champions League group stage.

Medeama secured their place in the prestigious "money zone" in their debut appearance by defeating Horoya AC in the final qualifying round.