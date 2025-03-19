GFA President Kurt Okraku engages Israeli Ambassador on football development and collaboration

The President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, held a productive meeting with the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency H.E Roey Gilad, to explore areas of collaboration aimed at enhancing football development between the two nations.

The meeting, which took place at the Israeli Embassy in Accra, on Wednesday March 19, 2025, focused on strengthening bilateral ties through strategic football initiatives.

Ghana and Israel have a long-standing football relationship, with several Ghanaian players, both men and women, currently plying their trade with several Israeli clubs. Additionally, Ghana’s connection with Israel was further strengthened when Avram Grant, an Israeli football coach, managed the Black Stars from 2015 to 2017, guiding the team to the final of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

Israeli Eyal Lachman also coached Ghanaian powerhouse Hearts of Oak, to underscore the connection between the two nations.

Building on these strong ties, key discussions at the meeting centered on collaborating on events to celebrate cultural and sporting connections between the two nations.

Both parties also explored opportunities for technical exchange programs and capacity building for Ghanaian coaches, medical personnel, and marketing officers, leveraging Israel's advanced sports science and football technology.

The meeting also highlighted plans for Ghana’s U-15 national team to participate in a tournament in Israel, offering young talents international exposure and competitive experience. Furthermore, the GFA is seeking support from Israeli companies operating in Ghana to invest in the development of football infrastructure and grassroots initiatives.

Another critical area of focus was coach attachment programs, which would see Ghanaian coaches travel to Israel for training in modern IT trends in football, while Israeli experts would visit Ghana to share best practices. Additionally, plans were discussed to bring specialists to train local pitch managers, ensuring improved playing surfaces across the country.

President Simeon-Okraku expressed optimism about the collaboration.

"This engagement with the Israeli Ambassador and his team is a great step towards strengthening our football ecosystem. By leveraging Israel’s expertise in sports science and technology, we can create more opportunities for Ghanaian footballers, coaches, and administrators.”

The GFA remains committed to advancing international partnerships that drive football development and will continue to work closely with stakeholders to implement these initiatives in the coming months.

The meeting was also attended by the Chief of Staff to the President, Michael Osekre and Head of Business Development at the GFA, Janice Odonkor.