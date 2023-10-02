GFA President Kurt Okraku expresses confidence in Medeama SC's CAF Champions League prospects

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has expressed unwavering confidence in Medeama SC's ability to clinch the CAF Champions League title.

Okraku on Sunday was at the Kotoka International Airport, where he welcomed the club's delegation following their historic qualification for the competition's group stage.

Despite losing 2-1 to Horoya in Guinea, Medeama advanced to the CAF Champions League group stage with a 4-3 aggregate victory. This accomplishment marks a significant milestone for both the club and Ghanaian football.

During the reception at the airport, President Okraku commended Medeama for their remarkable achievement and conveyed the nation's support. He emphasised his belief that the team has the quality and determination to secure the coveted trophy.

"I remember my word to you in Cape Coast where I said to all of you that I had no doubt about the quality this team has in possession and then I had no doubt about your ability to sail through all this important hurdle and through to my expectations and the expectations of the entire country," said Okraku.

He also highlighted the significance of the group stage, where Medeama has a chance to showcase their capabilities not only from the West African region but also from Ghana. President Okraku expressed optimism about the team's performance, especially when playing in Tarkwa, and assured them of the unwavering support of the GFA and the entire country.