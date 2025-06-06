GFA President Kurt Okraku extends Eid al-Adha goodwill message to Muslim football community

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has extended heartfelt Eid al-Adha greetings to Muslims in Ghana and around the world, celebrating the values of faith, sacrifice, and unity that define the occasion.

In a statement issued on behalf of the GFA Executive Council, Mr. Okraku praised the contributions of Muslim players, coaches, officials, and supporters to the growth of Ghanaian football, describing their commitment as a source of strength and inspiration to the game.

“Eid-ul-Adha, the festival of sacrifice, is a profound reminder of the virtues of faith, humility, obedience, and compassion,” the statement said. “It is a time that calls on us to reflect on the values of unity, generosity, and service to one another â€” principles that also lie at the heart of our beautiful game.”

He expressed hope that the celebration would renew the spirit of togetherness across communities and further encourage a more inclusive football culture in Ghana.

Mr. Okraku concluded with prayers for peace, safety, joy, and good health for all during the festive period.

“Eid Mubarak,” he said.