GFA President Kurt Okraku extends olive branch to George Afriyie after re-Election

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has extended a hand of reconciliation to George Afriyie, emphasising the importance of unity within the football family for the development of the sport in the country.

Okraku was re-elected as GFA President for a second term on Thursday, securing an uncontested victory during the Elective Congress held at the Global Dream Hotel in Tamale.

George Afriyie, who had initially filed to contest the presidential position, was disqualified by the GFA Elections Committee, resulting in Okraku running unopposed. Despite the disqualification, Okraku expressed his intention to reach out to Afriyie, acknowledging the vital role each member of the football community has to play.

"The football pitch is very big, and everybody, including my brother George [Afriyie], has a role to play. I will reach out to George and bring him back home," stated Kurt Okraku during his address to the delegates.

He further emphasised the unity within the football family, saying, "So, George, wherever you are, we are one. My message to you is, behave."

Despite notices of injunctions from George Afriyie and King Faisal, the GFA proceeded with its Elective Congress. Afriyie has indicated his intent to seek redress at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, citing violations of his human rights by the GFA Elections Committee and the Appeals Committee.

Kurt Okraku's call for unity and reconciliation highlights the importance of collaboration and solidarity within the Ghanaian football community to foster growth and development in the sport.