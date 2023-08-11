GFA President Kurt Okraku files nomination for re-election with strong support

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has officially submitted his nomination for re-election.

Arriving at the GFA Secretariat on the final day for nominations, Okraku was met with enthusiastic backing from his supporters.

Okraku's initial victory as GFA President was secured in October 2019, emerging triumphant over competitors, including George Afriyie and four other candidates.

Addressing journalists after filing his nomination for the coveted GFA position, Okraku unveiled his resolute vision to elevate Ghanaian football to unprecedented heights.

In his words, Okraku affirmed, "Ghana football has suffered, Ghana football has struggled but is currently on the rise and I can assure you that, Ghana football is currently in safe hands, and I am that person."

With a steadfast commitment to fostering progress, Okraku emphasised his readiness to embrace insights from fellow football administrators, irrespective of their affiliations. He outlined his collaborative approach, stating, "Most administrators trust in my vision and we need to work together to achieve that higher height. My hands are opened to other minds to make our football better."

On social media, he further articulated his determination, posting, "Following the constitutional requirement of our football regulations, I have successfully filed my nomination to run for a second term in office. Good luck to me #GameChanger as my determination to change the game continues."

Okraku's aspiration to lead the GFA once more reflects his commitment to steer Ghanaian football toward a future marked by progress and unity.

This year's Elective Congress is scheduled for September 27 in Tamale.