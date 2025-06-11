GFA President Kurt Okraku hails clubs and stakeholders following successful 2024-25 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League Season

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has extended heartfelt commendation to all clubs, players, coaches, officials, and stakeholders following the successful conclusion of the 2024-25 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League season.

In a statement reflecting on the season’s accomplishments, President Okraku described the campaign as “a celebration of resilience, progress, and the growing stature of women’s football in Ghana,” highlighting the competitive quality, memorable moments, and the emergence of exciting young talents that made the season truly inspiring.

“This league has not only entertained but also reaffirmed our collective belief in the future of the women’s game,” he noted.

Special praise was reserved for the newly crowned champions, Police Ladies FC, who were lauded for their consistency, discipline, and hard work throughout the campaign. “You have earned your place in history through excellence on and off the pitch,” said the GFA President. He also extended appreciation to all other clubs for their commitment, resilience, and the significant progress shown throughout the season, adding that “every step forward you’ve taken has enriched the league and strengthened the foundation of women’s football in our country.”

President Okraku further recognized the critical roles played by match officials, administrators, medical personnel, club staff, and groundskeepers, whose behind-the-scenes efforts ensured the smooth running of the league across all match venues.

He also expressed gratitude to Malta Guinness, the title sponsor of the league, for their unwavering support and investment in the women’s game. “Their partnership continues to drive visibility, opportunity, and excellence in women’s football. Together, we are building an ecosystem where our women and girls can thrive through sport.”

The President was equally full of praise for the fans, whose growing support and passion have helped to elevate the profile of the women’s league nationwide. “You are the heartbeat of the league, and your energy continues to lift the women’s game to greater heights.”

While celebrating the many successes of the season, Mr. Okraku acknowledged the areas that require continued attention and improvement. He reaffirmed the GFA’s commitment to deepening investment in player welfare, coach development, logistical support, and fostering a safe, inclusive, and professional environment for all participants.

“As we reflect on the achievements of this season, let us continue this journey with renewed purpose, unity, and determination. The future of women’s football in Ghana is bright,” he concluded.

With the 2024/25 season now concluded, attention turns toward building on the progress made, as the GFA and its stakeholders prepare for an even stronger and more impactful 2025/26 campaign.