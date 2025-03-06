GFA President Kurt Okraku hails Decathlon Ghana for supporting women’s football

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt E.S. Okraku has commended Decathlon Ghana for its vital role in supporting women’s football as part of their renewed partnership.

Speaking at the renewal ceremony held at the Decathlon Superstore at the Accra Mall on March 5, 2025, Okraku highlighted the direct benefits of the partnership, particularly for the women’s game.

The event was attended by key stakeholders, including Decathlon Ghana’s CEO, Geoffrey Fadloul, and board members, along with Decathlon France’s representatives led by Gonzalo Diez.

The GFA delegation included Director of Marketing Jamil Maraby, Head of Public Relations and Strategy Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, and Black Stars assistant coach John Paintsil.

Decathlon Ghana’s CEO reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting football in Ghana, emphasizing the importance of their collaboration with the GFA.

Okraku acknowledged Decathlon’s contributions, noting that their investment has helped strengthen women’s football at various levels. He assured Decathlon of the GFA’s commitment to fostering a relationship built on trust and integrity.

The renewed partnership is expected to continue driving the development of football across all categories in Ghana.