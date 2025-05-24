GFA President Kurt Okraku hints at new broadcaster for Ghana Premier League after StarTimes contract termination

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has revealed that a new broadcasting partner for the Ghana Premier League will be announced soon.

This comes after the GFA officially ended its agreement with Chinese broadcaster StarTimes, citing an outstanding debt of $950,000.

The decision follows the conclusion of their contract at the end of the 2023/24 football season.

With the league and the FA Cup currently without an official broadcaster, Mr. Okraku expressed confidence in the appeal of Ghana’s top-flight football, stating that it remains a marketable product capable of attracting new media partners.

"Our Premier League is interesting enough to attract TV partners, and we will announce a new partner soon," he told GhOne TV.

Explaining the reasons behind the termination, Mr. Okraku confirmed, “We have ended our partnership with StarTimes. They owe GFA $950,000.”

In the meantime, local stations such as Adom TV, Net2 TV, Metro TV, Original TV, and Globe TV have continued to air Ghana Premier League and FA Cup matches.