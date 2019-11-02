GFA president Kurt Okraku insists there is no favourite for Veep position

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku says there is no favourite candidate for the vice president position.

Kurt, who was voted into power as GFA President on Friday, October 25, believes each member of the newly-elected Executive Council has the capacity to lead the football governing body.

According to the former Dreams FC Executive Chairman, every member of the Executive Council has what it takes to fill in the vice president slot during an interview on Starr FM.

"I would not want to believe that there are front-runners," Mr. Okraku said.

"Each member of the team (Executive Council) has the capacity to lead. So when we meet we'll speak among ourselves and we'll choose the vice President," he ended.

This comes after reports emerged in the local media claiming some members of the Executive Council have been tipped for the vacant position.

The new GFA vice President will be elected on Thursday, 7th November 2019.