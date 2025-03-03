GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

GFA President Kurt Okraku introduces Black Stars technical team to Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Published on: 03 March 2025
GFA President Kurt Okraku introduces Black Stars technical team to Sports Minister Kofi Adams

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt E.S. Okraku, has called on the Minister in charge of Sports and Recreation, Mr. Kofi Adams.

The visit to the office of the Minister on Monday, March 3, saw President Kurt Okraku introducing the technical team of the Black Stars to the Minister.

Members of the technical team present at the meeting included head coach Otto Addo, the technical Director, Mr. Winfried Schafer and Assistant Coach Desmond Ofei.

The Ghana FA capo also sought the blessings of the Minister for the technical team of the Black Stars to be able to succeed in their role as handlers of the national team especially in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The Minister welcomed the team and called for an all hands on deck approach to ensure success of the team.

He indicated that, he operates an open door policy and entreated the team to call on him anytime his intervention is needed in any matter.

Mr. Kofi Adams further charged the technical team of the Black Stars to work together for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers to ensure Ghana qualified to the 2026 World Cup.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more