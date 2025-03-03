GFA President Kurt Okraku introduces Black Stars technical team to Sports Minister Kofi Adams

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt E.S. Okraku, has called on the Minister in charge of Sports and Recreation, Mr. Kofi Adams.

The visit to the office of the Minister on Monday, March 3, saw President Kurt Okraku introducing the technical team of the Black Stars to the Minister.

Members of the technical team present at the meeting included head coach Otto Addo, the technical Director, Mr. Winfried Schafer and Assistant Coach Desmond Ofei.

The Ghana FA capo also sought the blessings of the Minister for the technical team of the Black Stars to be able to succeed in their role as handlers of the national team especially in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The Minister welcomed the team and called for an all hands on deck approach to ensure success of the team.

He indicated that, he operates an open door policy and entreated the team to call on him anytime his intervention is needed in any matter.

Mr. Kofi Adams further charged the technical team of the Black Stars to work together for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers to ensure Ghana qualified to the 2026 World Cup.