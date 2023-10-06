GFA President Kurt Okraku joins Tamale's Muslim community in gratitude and prayer after re-election

After his successful re-election as president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku embraced the Muslim community in Tamale by participating in Jum'a, the Islamic congregational prayers held on Fridays.

The gathering at the Tamale Central Mosque provided an opportunity for special prayers to be offered for President Okraku, seeking Allah's guidance, protection, and success during his second term.

The election took place in Tamale, where President Okraku ran unopposed after his competitor, George Afriyie, was disqualified by the Elections Committee.

The outcome of the election saw President Okraku secure a commanding victory with 117 yes votes, as opposed to two nos and a single abstention from the 120 delegates, reaffirming his leadership for another term.

In a gesture of gratitude and unity, Okraku joined the Muslim community to express his appreciation for their unwavering support throughout his campaign and tenure. The Imams, in turn, took turns to pray for his guidance, and success in his administration.

Despite Okraku's re-election, he will have to work with a few different faces following the surprises in the election results of the executive council members. Samuel Anim Addo and Dr Tony Aubynn both lost their positions with new faces including former Black Stars coach Kurt Okraku getting the nod to serve on the council.