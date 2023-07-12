GFA President Kurt Okraku launches Ghana's Football DNA, outlining the nation's unique football identity

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku launched the National Football Philosophy on Wednesday, July 12, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The comprehensive publication, titled "Ghana's Football DNA," aims to identify the characteristics, strengths, weaknesses, values, and history of Ghanaian football, ultimately shaping the nation's football identity.

Describing the significance of the publication, Okraku emphasised that it marks a pivotal moment in the history of Ghana football, providing a scientific treatment of the sport and laying the foundation for fixing the fundamentals of Ghana football. He drew parallels to an organism's DNA, which uniquely identifies and functions as the blueprint for its existence.

Acknowledging past references to Ghana's brand of football, such as "multi-system" and "Agoro," Okraku highlighted the importance of building a distinct football identity, just as other nations have done with terms like the "Brazilian samba" and "German machine." He emphasized the need to strengthen the fundamentals of Ghanaian football to compete on the global stage.

The concept of Ghana's Football DNA was conceived to identify the threads that define Ghanaian football. Okraku presented it as a long-term plan for growth and excellence, developed by Technical Director Bernard Lippert and a team of industry professionals. The aim is for the Football DNA to guide football development from grassroots to elite levels, ensuring a recognizable brand for Ghanaian teams.

Okraku highlighted the importance of combining Ghana's distinctive style of play with the integration of new and advanced traits that align with the evolving nature of football. He emphasized the crucial role of the technical sector, including coaches, technical directors, sports teachers, and physical trainers, in transforming Ghanaian football.

While acknowledging that the fruits of this endeavour may take time to materialize, President Okraku expressed confidence that the sacrifice and collective commitment dedicated to the National Football Philosophy will yield positive results and contribute to Ghana's resurgence as a footballing nation.

In conclusion, Okraku invited all stakeholders to explore and embrace Ghana's Football Philosophy, recognizing it as a significant step towards realizing the country's footballing potential.