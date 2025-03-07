GFA President Kurt Okraku leads delegation to mourn Nana Pooley

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku led a high-powered delegation to mourn with Asante Kotoko at the funeral of devoted fan Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as "Nana Pooley," on Thursday in Kumasi.

The funeral, held at the Heroes Park at Baba Yara Stadium, saw a strong representation from the GFA and key figures from the football fraternity.

GFA Vice President Mark Addo, Executive Council members, Regional Football Association Chairmen, and club executives were all present to pay their last respects.

The late Nana Pooley, who passed away last month, was laid to rest at the Ahafo Kukuom Royal Mausoleum on the same day.

His final funeral rites attracted football administrators, supporters, and well-wishers from across the country, all gathered to celebrate the life of a passionate and loyal Kotoko fan.

Pooley was highly regarded by the club and its supporters for for his unwavering support for Asante Kotoko.

His funeral underscored the unity within Ghana football, as officials and fans came together to honour his memory and show solidarity with Asante Kotoko during this difficult time.