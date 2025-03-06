GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
GFA President Kurt Okraku leads delegation to Nana Pooley’s funeral, calls for justice

Published on: 06 March 2025
Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has called for justice for the late Kotoko fan, Nana Pooley, as he led a high-powered delegation to his funeral on Thursday.

Okraku was seen holding a placard with the inscription "Justice for Pooley", reinforcing calls against hooliganism in Ghanaian football.

The funeral, held in Kumasi, attracted several dignitaries, including GFA Vice President Mark Addo, Chief of Staff Michael Osekre and Communication Senior Manager, Patrick Akoto who accompanied Okraku to pay their last respects. Their presence underscored the GFA’s commitment to ensuring justice for the deceased fan.

Nana Pooley, a passionate Asante Kotoko supporter, tragically lost his life following incidents of football-related violence at a league match. His passing has reignited conversations about safety and security at match venues.

The FA has already taken steps to enhance matchday security, and Pooley’s death has further highlighted the urgency for stricter measures.

The GFA remains engaged with relevant authorities to seek justice for the late fan while promoting a safer football environment in the country.

