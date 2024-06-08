GFA President Kurt Okraku leads tributes as football legend Emmanuel Awuley Quaye is laid to rest

Football Association President Kurt Okraku paid tribute to Ghana's fallen football hero Emmanuel Awuley Quaye as he was laid to rest on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The President led a high-powered Ghana Football Association (GFA) delegation, including Executive Council members and senior figures, to pay their last respects to the celebrated star.

The late Ghanaian football icon, who shone for Ghana's Black Stars during his playing days, received a state-assisted funeral at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Accompanying Okraku were Executive Council members Nana Sarfo Oduro and Samuel Aboabire, GFA Head of Public Relations and Strategy Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, and Director of the GFA Foundation Malcolm Frazier Appeadu.

Quaye's legacy in Ghanaian football is illustrious, having led the national team to victory in the memorable Africa Cup of Nations in 1978.

The renowned son of Ghanaian football left an indelible mark on the sport in the country with his enviable leadership qualities.

The celebrated defender was also a legendary figure for Ghana Premier League club Accra Great Olympics, playing a pivotal role in the team's domestic successes in the 1970s. He was the father of former Ghana U-17 star Awuley Quaye Jnr. and former Qatari national team midfielder Lawrence Awuley Quaye.

Quaye’s commitment, character, leadership qualities, and passion for both club and country will forever remain etched in the nation's memory.