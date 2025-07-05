GFA President Kurt Okraku meets Albania and Kosovo FA bosses over strategic partnership

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has met the head of the Albania and Kosovo federations over a strategic partnership between the three countries.

The FA boss met Armand Duka of Albania and Agim Ademi of Kosovo in Tirana, where they held discussions over the exchange of ideas, collaboration and exploring avenues of mutual growth.

Key highlight of the meeting was the FA's decision to explore the implementation of a centralised VAR in the Ghana Premier League, just like what currently runs in the Albanian topflight.

"I am very impressed with what I’ve seen here. Working closely with my colleagues from Albania and Kosovo, we are exploring ways to replicate these great initiatives back home," said Kurt Okraku.

The FA has been working assiduously to ensure the Video Assistant Referee in implemented in the upcoming season.

However, to undertake a cost effective method, the FA is looking at emulating the system implemented in Albania.

Albania FA boss Duka praised the Ghana FA for the country's exemplary reputation in the world.

“We admire your success and experience on the international stage and believe we can benefit from your know-how,” said Duka.

Meanwhile, Kosovo's FA president expressed delight in the nations collaborative effort to help grow the game in their respective countries.

"Football is a powerful tool for transformation. Collaborating and learning from each other will help us all improve and grow the game,” said Ademi.