GFA President Kurt Okraku meets Malta's High Commissioner to Ghana

Newly elected President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku paid a courtesy call of Malta's High Commissioner to Ghana Jean Claude Galea Mallia.

The meeting was part of the FA President's ambitions of establish a cordial and business relationship between the two country's football associations.

Mr. Okraku has already met with other ambassadors, where he brainstormed with them on how to revive the country's most beloved sport.

Ghana's football has been at a standstill since the showing of the Anas Expose in 2018, leaving the game broken to the ground.

The former Dreams Executive chairman has also met some influential persons in the country including Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale, who has promised to work hand in hand with the FA President to empower the youth.

The first international game under Kurt Okraku's tenure is the Black Meteors CAF U-23 cup of nations assignment in Egypt and the Black Stars AFCON 2021 qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome.