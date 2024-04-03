GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

GFA President Kurt Okraku meets new head of National Sports Authority

Published on: 03 April 2024
GFA President Kurt Okraku meets new head of National Sports Authority

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has paid a visit to the newly appointed head of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Dodzie Numekevor, in a courtesy call.

The meeting took place at the National Sports Authority’s headquarters at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

This encounter marks the first interaction between Numekevor and Kurt Okraku since the former assumed the role of interim head of the NSA following the departure of Prof Peter Twumasi in March.

As key stakeholders in the sports industry, the meeting between the NSA boss and the GFA president is deemed significant.

This discussion is especially crucial as Ghana’s national teams gear up for important upcoming events.

In June, the Black Stars are scheduled to host the Central African Republic in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier in Kumasi.

Additionally, Ghana is slated to host several tournaments, including WAFU Zone B U-17 Boys, underscoring the need for well-prepared facilities to accommodate the competitions.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more