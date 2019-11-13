GFA President Kurt Okraku meets Oguaaman Hene ahead of Black Stars game in Cape Coast

Newly elected President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku and members of the technical team of the Black Stars paid a courtesy call on the Oguaaman Hene Osabarima Kwesi Atta II on Tuesday.

Kurt Okraku and the team went to seek support from the Oguaaman Hene as the Black Stars prepare for the Nations Cup qualifier against South Africa on Thursday.

Osabarima Kwesi Atta II assured the team of his support as well as the people of Cape Coast.

The Black Stars were met to a rapturous welcome by the people of Cape Coast on Tuesday after making stops at Mankessim and Winneba to interact with fans.

The game will be played at 7:00 pm local time on Thursday before the team leaves for Sao Tome and Principe for the second game of the qualifiers.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has 21 players in camp after Mohammed Salisu and Christopher Antwi-Adjei failed to report citing different reasons for their absence.