GFA President Kurt Okraku meets PFAG leadership in stakeholder engagement

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku led a delegation from the Executive Council and Regional Football Association (RFA) Chairmen to meet with the leadership of the Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG) in Accra on Tuesday.

The delegation was received by PFAG President Samuel Osei Kuffuor and General Secretary Tony Baffoe. Okraku expressed gratitude for their warm reception and talked about the importance of player welfare, protecting Ghana’s football brand, and strengthening collaboration between both organizations.

Discussions focused on areas of mutual interest and how joint efforts could further the development of professional footballers and the sport in general.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment to improving conditions for players and fostering sustainable growth in Ghanaian football.

Okraku stressed that continued partnerships and engagements are crucial in ensuring progress, benefiting both players and the broader football community.