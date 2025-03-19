GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

GFA President Kurt Okraku meets PFAG leadership in stakeholder engagement

Published on: 19 March 2025
GFA President Kurt Okraku meets PFAG leadership in stakeholder engagement

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku led a delegation from the Executive Council and Regional Football Association (RFA) Chairmen to meet with the leadership of the Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG) in Accra on Tuesday.

The delegation was received by PFAG President Samuel Osei Kuffuor and General Secretary Tony Baffoe. Okraku expressed gratitude for their warm reception and talked about the importance of player welfare, protecting Ghana’s football brand, and strengthening collaboration between both organizations.

Discussions focused on areas of mutual interest and how joint efforts could further the development of professional footballers and the sport in general.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment to improving conditions for players and fostering sustainable growth in Ghanaian football.

Okraku stressed that continued partnerships and engagements are crucial in ensuring progress, benefiting both players and the broader football community.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more