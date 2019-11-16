GFA President Kurt Okraku meets Spanish ambassador to Ghana

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has paid a courtesy call to the Spanish Ambassador to Ghana.

The newly elected FA President met with the Spanish Ambassador Alicia Rico and Deputy Head of Mission Rafael Rodriguez Albala, where they had a positive meeting on establishing a firm relationship in developing the football in Ghana.

Kurt Okraku posted on his social media handle,"An important meet with the Spanish Ambassador Alicia Rico and Deputy Head of Mission, Rafael Rodriguez Albala on establishing a positive working relation. Looking forward to a fruitful partnership."

The former Dreams FC Executive chairman has also visited the Maltese and Finnish ambassadors as part of establishing a working relationship with the various football association.

Mr. Okraku is bent on reigniting the passion of Ghanaians for football through the creation of wealth.