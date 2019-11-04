GFA President Kurt Okraku 'neutral' in Vice-President election, unaware of gov't pressure

Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku 'will remain neutral' in the election for the Vice-President of the federation on Tuesday with a close aide insisting that the leader is not under pressure from government to support any candidate for the post.

According to the anonymous aide, Okraku has not campaigned for any candidate and will not be campaigning for any candidate ahead of Tuesday's election at the federation's headquarters in Accra.

Unlike in the previous administration where the president had the powers to appoint a vice, the new GFA statutes make it the responsibility of the ExCo to elect one of its members to that position.

The election for the post takes place on Tuesday when the 11 members of the Executive Council (ExCo) meet with widespread reports claiming that Okraku is under government pressure to back a candidate for the post.

However the report that Okraku has come under government pressure has sparked a member of his team to reject the report insisting the leader will not meddle in campaigning for any candidate.

"Kurt will not be campaigning for any candidate and has not been asked by government to back any candidate. He is neutral and will remain neutral in this matter," the source told Ghanasoccernet.com on Monday night.

"Kurt has no powers to decide for the voters where they must vote because they are all matured people who can decide for themselves. This is an election and it is not like in the past when the President appoints."

The event was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday but an Exco member's important engagement abroad has forced the body to change the date.

This means the Executive Council (ExCo)'s first major task since the Presidential election last week is to elect the Vice President on Tuesday when the body meets.

ExCo members Randy Abbey, Dr. Toni Aubynn and Mark Addo are thought to be frontrunners for the role. Manager of former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Anim Addo’s name has also come up.

Local media reports suggest that AshantiGold CEO, Frederick Acheampong, would join the race but Acheampong has not expressed any interest in the role.

Abbey is touted as one of the most experienced brains in the game having worked in the GFA in the past and some believe he has the personality to help President Kurt Okraku.

Dr. Aubynn serves as Board Chairman for top-flight side Medeama SC, and his vast experience in management roles in Ghana and abroad has translated to the club’s enviable position as arguably the most stable and well-run football team in the country.

Consistently finishing in the top six positions in the league, winning the FA Cup in 2013 and 2015 and winning the 2015 Super Cup are accolades achieved by Medeama through the direction of Dr. Aubynn.

His leverage of influence in football dates back to the ground-breaking $1.5 million a year deal with the Black Stars in 2006.

For Mark Addo, who is the Director for second-tier side Nzema Kotoko, he has enjoyed 18 years of progressive experience as a global business executive in the Mining, Information Technology, and Manufacturing Industries Globally.

He was the recent Vice President at the Endeavour Mining Corporation, a mid-tier West Africa focus gold mining entity where he was responsible for Business Sustainability that included management of HSE, Business Development, Corporate Affairs, and Government Relations.

The three are the leading contenders for the position but the likes of Samuel Anim Addo are reportedly keen.